Honor Unveils World’s Thinnest Foldable Magic V5 in Europe, Alongside New Tablet and Laptop

Honor has officially launched its highly anticipated Magic V5 in Europe, claiming the crown for the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone. The device, already introduced in China last month, is now available for European customers, priced from £1,699.99 / €1,999 (around $2,300). It arrives alongside two other slim devices—the MagicPad 3 tablet and MagicBook Art 14 laptop.

The Magic V5 is just 0.1mm thinner than the Oppo Find N5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, though this distinction applies only to the white model due to material differences. While its camera bump makes the phone bulkier than its rivals, the V5 offers a clear edge in battery technology. Featuring a 15 percent silicon-carbon blend, the handset packs a massive 5,820mAh battery—significantly larger than Samsung’s 4,400mAh—designed to ease battery life concerns.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Its IP58 / 59 water and dust resistance rating nearly matches the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Photography enthusiasts will find plenty to appreciate, thanks to a robust triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 64MP telephoto lens.

Alongside the foldable, Honor introduced the MagicPad 3, a 13.3-inch Android tablet featuring a 165Hz LCD display, a slim 5.8mm design, and a massive 12,450mAh battery with 66W fast charging. The tablet launches in the UK for £599.99 (around $800).

Completing the lineup is the MagicBook Art 14, a premium Windows laptop built with a magnesium-titanium body measuring just 10mm thick. Sporting a 14.6-inch OLED screen with 3.1K resolution and powered by Intel chips including the Arc 140T GPU, the laptop emphasizes style and slimness over raw power. It is priced at £1,499.99 / €1,699 (around $2,000).

Honor’s new range highlights the brand’s growing push for sleek, lightweight devices that blend design innovation with practical performance across categories.