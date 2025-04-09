Hotmail Co-Founder Critiques India's Engineering Skill Deficit

Sabeer Bhatia, co-founder of Hotmail, has called out India's engineering ecosystem for focusing more on producing management professionals than fostering innovation and practical skill development among graduates.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by YouTuber Singh in the United States, Bhatia highlighted the lack of hands-on experience among Indian engineers. He claimed that a majority of engineering graduates veer into managerial roles instead of engaging in core technical work. "A large portion of engineering graduates in India shift to management and spend time advising others instead of building or creating," Bhatia said.

He underscored a deeper concern in Indian business culture, which he believes glorifies outsourcing over original creation. "In India, people who engage in manual work are often undervalued, even if they are the ones actually building products," he noted, contrasting it with Western cultures where builders and creators are respected.

Bhatia stressed the need for a mindset shift in how India views engineering and innovation. "There needs to be a cultural and educational shift that places greater emphasis on doing, creating, and problem-solving rather than just theoretical knowledge," he said. According to him, real innovation stems from practical application rather than classroom instruction alone.

Responding to Bhatia’s remarks, Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar acknowledged flaws in the system but pointed out progress in India’s startup environment. "There's merit in Sabeer’s concerns about our education structure, but I have seen breakthrough innovations from engineers within the startup community," Thapar said. She emphasized that the issue extends beyond engineering education to a broader lack of institutional support for innovation.

Bhatia also drew international comparisons to make his case. "China offers subsidized education and widespread access, making innovation more inclusive," he said, contrasting it with India, where he believes access to quality education remains limited to the affluent.

He was also critical of the curricula at India's leading technical institutes. "Stanford teaches what's happening today, while much of the Indian academic structure is outdated," he said. Bhatia argued that real learning now comes from the internet and on-the-job experience. Recalling his journey, he shared, "I entered Apple because of my academic scores, but Hotmail was built from lessons learned while working."

His comments have reignited debate over the relevance of India's engineering curriculum and the country's readiness to support a generation of innovators.