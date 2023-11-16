The ability to efficiently handle documents while travelling has become extremely important. Everything can be digitized, including your signature. Fortunately, the iPhone offers a convenient solution for filling out forms and adding signatures with just a few taps. So, if you recently bought an iPhone, you will be lucky to use it to your advantage. You can easily add a digital signature if you're handling business contracts and agreements or must fill out a form.



How to add your signature to documents on iPhone

- Open the document by touching the file. Use the Files app and tap Save to preserve your changes if prompted.

-Once the document is open, tap the text box to enter information. Use the on-screen keyboard to complete each line effortlessly.

-If you need to include more text or lines, tap, and then choose to add text or your signature.

- To add text, select "Add Text Form Box", drag the text box to the desired location on the form and enter the necessary information.

-To add a signature, tap "Add Signature" and use your finger to sign directly on the screen.

- if satisfied, tap "Done" to confirm. Then, drag your signature to the appropriate place on the document.

- After adding your signature, share the completed document. Tap the share icon and choose your preferred method via email, messages, or AirDrop.

- After completing the entire form, tap "Done" to close it.

The ability to fill out forms and add signatures on your iPhone is handy and allows you to handle paperwork efficiently, even when you're on the go. This easy-to-use feature simplifies document management and contributes to a more sustainable and paperless approach in today's digital world.