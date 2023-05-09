How to claim Airtel unlimited 5G data with no daily data cap

Airtel 5G is now available in 3,000 towns and cities in India. Dubbed Airtel 5G Plus, the 5G network connectivity rollout began after the launch of 5G last year at India Mobile Congress 2022. Airtel is the only leading mobile operator, along with Jio, rolling out its 5G connectivity nationwide. Airtel 5G Plus is available to users from Katra in Jammu to Kannur in Kerala, Patna in Bihar to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to Union Territory of Daman and Diu, all key urban and rural areas of the country.



Users can connect to the new network if they have a 5G-enabled smartphone. Notably, Airtel offers unlimited 5G to its customers, but on select prepaid and postpaid plans. To enjoy a free unlimited 5G network, users must top up for a plan of Rs 249 or higher. In addition, users will also need to visit the Airtel Thanks app to take advantage of the unlimited 5G data offer. Otherwise, they will get limited 5G data depending on the data package included in their recharge plan.



So if you have access to Airtel 5G and want to enjoy unlimited 5G, here is a step-by-step guide to avail Airtel 5G complete offer.



How to claim unlimited Airtel 5G data

Before claiming the unlimited 5G data offer, ensure an active top-up plan of Rs 239 or higher. After recharge:

- Open the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone. If you don't have the app, you can download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

- On the app's home screen, you will see a banner that says, "Claim your unlimited 5G data", touch it.

- You will be taken to a page showing the offer details and terms and conditions. Tap "Claim Now."

- Once the offer is claimed, you will receive a confirmation message saying, "Congratulations! You have successfully claimed your unlimited 5G data offer." You can now enjoy unlimited 5G data on your Airtel prepaid number for your recharge.

- To check your 5G data balance, go to the "My Account" section of the app and tap "Data Balance". You will see the amount of 5G data available for your number.