How to detect and report fake accounts on WhatsApp

WhatsApp, in its crackdown on the reported accounts, has banned more than 74 lakh Indian users from the platform. In its latest monthly report under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the platform reveals actions taken by WhatsApp in response to complaints from Indian users, violations of accounts within India and the orders of the Grievance Appeal Committee (GAC), which covers user complaints, violations of law and regulatory compliance.

According to the report, WhatsApp banned 7,420,748 Indian accounts between August 1 and August 31. Of them, the Meta-owned platform proactively banned 3,506,905 Indian accounts without waiting for user reports. WhatsApp took this preventive action to enforce the rules and policies of its platform by identifying accounts that potentially violated these rules. This ensured the security and integrity of the platform without relying solely on violations reported by users.

In addition, the platform also received 14,767 complaint reports, based on which it took action against 17 accounts.

WhatsApp also details how it addresses abuse and spam, noting that it considers user complaints and takes proactive measures to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform. To detect harmful or abusive accounts, WhatsApp operates in three key stages in the lifecycle of an account: registration, messaging and responding to negative comments, which it receives in the form of reports and user blocks. WhatsApp's team and automated systems track and evaluate complex or unusual cases, helping the platform counter abusive behaviour.

"We are an industry leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services in preventing and combating abuse. In addition to our safety features and controls, we employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts. We enable users to block contacts and to report problematic content and contacts to us from inside the app. We pay close attention to user feedback and engage with specialists in stemming misinformation, promoting cybersecurity, and preserving election integrity," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

While the platform continues to block and take action against harmful accounts, it also urges users to be more vigilant and active in detecting spam reports or suspicious users. To deal with scams, here are some tips to keep in mind and report scams.

How to detect fake accounts on WhatsApp

1. Fake job offers: Scammers offer attractive job opportunities and money up front to gain victims' trust. Once victims invest, the scammers disappear with their money or sensitive data. Beware of offers that could be better to be true.

2. Suspicious Gifts: Beware of WhatsApp forwards that promise rewards like an iPhone 15 in exchange for sharing the message and email IDs. These links are often used to steal personal data; don't trust them.

3. Suspicious apps: Fraudsters modify banking app files with malicious code and ask victims to install them for help, tricking them into sharing sensitive banking information. Never install apps from unverified sources.

4. Foreign calls: Ignore and block calls from unknown foreign numbers. WhatsApp has measures to deal with these calls, but if you receive one, do not respond.

5. Avoid clicking on random links: Hackers send infected links to users, leading them to phishing or malware websites. Be careful when a stranger sends you links or urges you to act urgently. Enable two-factor authentication and avoid sharing personal information with strangers to stay safe from scams on WhatsApp.

How to report a fake account on WhatsApp

To report a WhatsApp user:

- Open the chat with the account you want to report.

- Tap the person's name at the top of the chat.

- Tap "Report."

- Select the reason you are reporting the account.

- Tap "Send."



