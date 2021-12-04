The Aadhaar card is needed almost everywhere to perform any official task. Of course, it is not always possible to carry a printed copy of the Aadhaar card. But since the phone is your constant companion, downloading an electronic copy of your Aadhaar card is the best idea to save yourself from any crisis. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the organization that is the key to all things Aadhaar, is constantly developing new services to help users. In light of the pandemic, the UIDAI has announced that Aadhaar card users can download Aadhaar online anytime, anywhere. The UIDAI has launched a direct Aadhaar link for this purpose, through which users can download their unique 12-digit ID, which has become a crucial document in many areas of life. The Aadhaar card can be obtained at any time through Aadhaar's direct website https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

How to download Aadhaar card on your mobile

1. Visit the official website of UIDAI - eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and then select the option "Download Electronic Copy of Your Aadhaar"

2. Then, choose "Aadhaar Number" as the reference and enter the 12-digit unique ID in the box on the page. To download the masked Aadhaar card, please click the "I want a Masked Aadhaar" option.

3. After that, click on the Send OTP option that you will receive on your mobile phone number linked to Aadhaar.

4. Enter the OTP in the mentioned box and tap the "Submit" button.

5. Once the OTP authentication is successful, you can download the PDF of your Aadhaar card by clicking the "Download Aadhaar" option.

6. The password to access your Aadhaar card will be the first four digits of your date of birth.

You can save a PDF copy of your Aadhaar on your phone for future reference. The masked Aadhaar will cover the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number for security reasons. If you face any problems or need any other help, the UIDAI offers a helpline. In a tweet earlier this year, the UIDAI announced a helpline number 1947 for any inquiries related to Aadhaar.



