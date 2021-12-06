The PAN card is an important document needed for almost any high-value transaction. Even while starting a new job, your employer will ask for your PAN card. However, carrying the physical copy of your PAN card is a bit difficult.



Download an e-PAN card and save it to your mobile, and you won't have to worry about the physical copy. The physical copy of the PAN card can remain safe in your home. The 10-digit alphanumeric number of the PAN card is issued by the Income Tax department, which also has a digital avatar. The online PAN card is a virtual PAN card that can be used just like the physical copy for verification purposes whenever necessary.



If you lose your PAN card, you can apply for a new one online, and the process will take just 10 minutes. The only requirement is to have your Aadhaar card to complete your e-KYC process. Here we show you the simple method to download the e-PAN card.



How to download an e-PAN card?



1. First, log into the income tax department website dedicated to online services at https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html

2. On the top, you will find the option 'Download e-PAN.'

3. Then, you enter your PAN card number

4. Then provide the Aadhaar card number

5. It will ask you to enter your date of birth. Then accept the terms and conditions.

6. Once you agree to the terms and conditions, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter that OTP and tap the confirm button

7. After that, a payment option will appear. You have to make a payment of Rs 8.26, which you can pay with UPI, debit card, or credit card.

8. Once the payment is successful; you can download your e-PAN card.