How to Download International Travel Certificate from CoWIN

Now India's digital platform for COVID-19 vaccination, CoWin allows international travellers to download an international version of their COVID vaccine certificate that reflects their CoWIN date of birth. The certificate will comply with the WHO international travel guidelines. The feature got launched on CoWIN on Thursday, September 30, RS Sharma, executive director of the National Health Authority (NHA), said in an announcement. "Building a world-class digital platform for vaccination, we have ensured CoWIN certification is compliant with the WHO-DDCC: VS data dictionary. Now, international travellers can download an international version of their certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN," Sharma said.



On the CoWIN portal, the users can now download the certificate from a new "International Travel Certificate" option. It is in compliance with the WHO's digital documentation of COVID-19 certificates vaccination status data dictionary. Mr Sharma, shared that if a country needs the vaccination certificate of Indian travellers in a certain format, CoWIN will launch a feature to incorporate it.

Now, users can download the international travel certificate by logging in to CoWIN with their registered mobile number. Once logged in, users will find a new "International Travel Certificate" option right next to the "Certificate" option on the portal. This will be on the bottom right corner of the CoWIN page.

The travel certificate will mention the date of birth, vaccine name, type, manufacturer, number and dates of doses in the year, month and date, dose batch numbers, and will mention that the certificate is compliant with WHO-DDCC: VS data dictionary.

This comes after discussions between India and the UK to get the CoWIN vaccination certification recognized in the US, so that fully vaccinated Indians can travel without quarantine.