How to update the phone number on your Aadhaar card

The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) regularly advises Aadhaar cardholders to update their Aadhaar details, including address, photo, phone number, and other details to ensure the accuracy and security of information on their Aadhaar card. Citizens can update their Aadhaar details online or offline at their convenience. However, UIDAI only allows online updating of demographic data. To update biometrics or other details, visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center.



Notably, in a recent announcement, UIDAI made document updating free of charge until June 14, 2023. Citizens can update their proof of identity and proof of address online. However, mobile phone number update cannot be done online and needs physical verification by visiting the Aadhaar enrollment centre. This is done so that no unauthorized person can misuse the update process and update your mobile phone number with a fake number.

So if you've changed your SIM card or need to update your phone number, you can do it by visiting a Permanent Enrollment Center. Find step by step guide to help you through the Aadhaar update process.

How to update phone number in Aadhaar

Visit your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra/Aadhaar card centre. You can find the nearest Aadhaar centre by clicking on "Locate Enrollment Center" at uidai.gov.in. To change the phone number, the Aadhaar support executive will offer you a form to fill out. Complete the Aadhaar Correction/Update Form. Submit your form to the Aadhaar executive after rechecking. You need to pay a minimum service fee of Rs 50 to the Aadhaar executive. After the transaction, the Aadhaar executive will deliver an acknowledgement voucher containing the (URN) Update Request Number. Use the given URN to check the status of your request. To check the status, visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and click Check Enrollment and Update Status. Enter your URN number and captcha.

In particular, your mobile phone number will be updated in the UIDAI database within 3 months or 90 days of time.