How to watch Netflix on different devices

Did you know you can switch to Netflix on any internet-connected device to continue watching just where you left off? You can stream your favourite show and movies on your mobile phone with the mobile-only plan for Rs 149, on any one device with the Basic plan for Rs 199, on two devices with the Standard plan for Rs 499, or even four devices with the Premium plan for Rs 649 at any time with as many as five profiles.

Watch Netflix on your laptop or PC



Switch to Netflix right after work or squeeze in an episode of your favourite show between your breaks by simply logging in from the browser. Discover entertainment from all over the world and explore titles for every mood across genres.





Watch Netflix on your mobile phone

Stuck in traffic without your laptop? You can seamlessly resume streaming where you left off the Netflix app on your phone. What's even better is that you can also download your favourite Netflix movies on your phone by enabling the Smart Downloads feature (that automatically downloads the next episode in the series that you're watching and deletes an episode once you have seen it) or Downloads for You (that automatically downloads recommended shows and movies on the phone, ensuring that you always have something to watch irrespective of connectivity).





Watch Netflix on your iPad or tablet

Find your favourite TV shows and movies by searching directly on your iPad or iPod touch on the Netflix app. This particularly comes in handy during your travel plans as Netflix offers the Smart Downloads and Downloads for You feature even on your iPad for offline viewing anytime, anywhere.



Watch Netflix on your Smart TV



Make your family movie nights extra special by tuning in to Netflix from your Smart TV and enjoying the cinematic experience in the comfort of your home. Huddle up for high-definition picture quality and excellent sound, and browse unlimited content with just a click of a button.





Watch Netflix by casting it from your phone to a TV

If you don't have access to a smart TV, you can still stream your favourite show or movie in HD quality using the cast feature on the upper or lower right corner of your mobile app or use an external cable to connect directly to your TV to display content played on the mobile. You can now also fast forward, rewind, pause, or change the audio or subtitle settings from your mobile.





Watch Netflix on your game console

In the mood for a movie night but too lazy to disconnect your game console and reset it? You can easily watch Netflix on various video game consoles such as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, etc. To watch Netflix on your game console, you must launch the Netflix app from the apps or TV/video services section and select sign in. Navigate the library using your controller and enjoy a seamless streaming experience.

