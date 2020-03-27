Huawei Unveils AI Speaker Through Its Online Launch Event

We have already doled out the specifications of Huawei P40 mobile series and smartwatch GT 2e. Now, it's time to unveil the amazing features of AI speakers.

Yes… Huawei made the day for every gadget lover. After many days, the tech world witnessed a launch event. Be it online, but the newly launched gadgets have stolen the hearts of many. The Sound X AI speaker has capsule design and is aimed to give a tough competition to Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Let us see the specifications of this speaker… Have a look!

• Dual woofer

• 360-degree surround sound

• Touch support

• Bluetooth 5.0 Connection

• Co-engineered with Devialet

• Speaker Active Matching Technology (SAM)

• Hi-Link Smart Home Control

• Weight: 305 Kg

• Size: 165*203 mm

• Colour Available: Luxury Black

Well, the pricing details are yet to be announced… we are pretty sure that this speaker will give a tough competition to all the existing speakers as it holds high-end specifications.