Humane Ai Pin: Will this replace your smartphone? All that it can do

Wearable technology has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. While smartwatches were a technological marvel then, they are now a common device. This is where Humane, the startup backed by Sam Altman, comes in. His latest technological innovation, the Humane Ai Pin, has wowed the tech community. As the name suggests, it is a portable pin called a screenless smartphone that promises to replace smartphones. It is powered by artificial intelligence. But what all can it do?

Humane Ai Pin: All that it can do

The Humane Ai Pin can replace your smartphone but without a screen. It is equipped with multiple sensors, a camera, a laser ink display, and support for various gestures. The Ai Pin can be attached to a dress or shirt using magnetic matrices. It features a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with wireless charging capability, and a dual microphone array.

The Ai Pin is activated by sliding it down. Humane claims that the Ai Pin's camera and microphone don't activate until it's turned on, promising privacy. There is also a confidence light that lets you and those around you know that the Humane Ai Pin is currently in use. It is a standalone device that does not require a connection to your smartphone.

According to the company, it can compose and send messages and emails without you having to type. You can talk to the device, which will use the message to suggest an eraser using its laser ink screen. You can extend your palm and see the screen there. If you are unsatisfied, you can add more prompts to change them.

Backed by the power of AI, Humane Ai Pin can recommend music playlists, which can be controlled using gestures. You can ask any question you would typically ask an AI chatbot. Plus, it has access to your emails and messages to contextualize the information.

The user interface can be navigated using simple gestures such as touch, tap and swipe, giving you access to features such as answering calls, controlling volume, capturing images and more.

Will Humane Ai Pin replace your smartphone?

The decision is still unclear and largely depends on how well the full range of operations has been deployed. At least for those who hate lugging around their smartphones, this can be an excellent digital aid, mainly since your camera can record almost everything you see.



