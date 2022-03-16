Hurray! Now you can own an Apple iPhone 12 at only Rs 24900

iPhone 12 Price Drop Announced! Yes, you read that right, you can buy an iPhone 12 for just Rs. 24,900. Aptronix, one of Apple's premium resellers in India, is selling the iPhone 12 at an attractive price of Rs. 24,900. The store is offering a huge discount, cashback, and trade-in offer, which has reduced the cost of the iPhone 12 from Rs. 65,900 at just Rs. 24,900. This means that you will save Rs. 41,000 on iPhone 12 purchase. The device launched in India at Rs. 79,900 in 2020, but its price dropped to ₹65,900 after the launch of the iPhone 13 series last year.



Find how you can avail theiPhone 12 deals and discounts at Aptronix:



The store offers a fixed discount of Rs. 9900 on the iPhone 12, after which the price fell to Rs. 56,000. In addition to this discount, you can also avail a cashback of up to Rs. 5000 on selected credit cards from ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank or SBI, and the iPhone price drops to Rs. 51,000. Not only these, but Aptronix has also launched an exchange offer of up to Rs. 23,100 in exchange for an iPhone 11 in good condition. And so, after calculating all these discounts, cash back, and trade-in value, the price of the iPhone 12 drops to 38,000. And on top of this, the store offers a bonus of ₹3,000 in return. This means that you will get a total discount of Rs. 41,000 on iPhone 12 with the terms and conditions apply, and the price of the iPhone is reduced to Rs. 24,900. This is without a doubt the best iPhone 12 price yet, and therefore those planning to get an iPhone shouldn't pass up this deal.

Note: This offer applies only to all Aptronix stores in Delhi NCR.

