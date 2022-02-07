HyLyt appoints Pooja Desai, former Mrs India as Brand Ambassador

HyLyt, the technology-based smarter information management platform has appointed Pooja Desai, former Mrs India 2019 from Vadodara as its brand ambassador. The innovative and evolving technology HyLyt, a fully home grown 'Made in India' app aims to provide an affordable solution to businesses so that they can stay in control of data that matters.



Rajat Singhania, Founder of SocioRac, HyLyt said, "In order to support and build up the narrative of multi-tasking software, the image of a multi-talented woman will be an ideal match. The choice of Pooja Desai as a brand ambassador complements our product perfectly. Ms Desai represents the opportunities and challenges that managing business, motherhood, family signifies. In the same way, HyLyt indicates the multiple roles that it plays for new businesses, small businesses, start-ups, new entrepreneurs, women, and others."

"HyLyt empowers businesses and our new brand ambassador epitomizes empowerment—hence we are looking forward to a great synergy through this tie-up," he added.

HyLyt will be using Ms Desai's images and videos for its promotional aspects. The platform, given its origin in India and superior technology, has attracted investment from the Government of Gujarat for further research and development in making it a unique Made in India solution presented to the global audience.

Mrs. Pooja Desai, while announcing the partnership said, "HyLyt is a multi-façade product that is positioned to make operations smooth in a data-driven world---very much like women who handle multiple daily responsibilities in home and career. I am happy to be associated with such a brand that actually resembles and portrays the similarity so much."

The technology platform offers multi-point search to filter information and customize views that help toward business information supervision and decision making in real-time without time lag.HyLyt enables operation through a single click across multiple channels.HyLyt works on a relational matrix structure allowing one to organize the data and add 10 unique tags to each piece of information that one saves, making the data more powerful and easily searchable. It has also come up with innovative technology that can integrate data saved on the cloud with the search engine of the app, using keywords and advanced search techniques.

To provide the best options to the leaders in today's start-ups and MSME's HyLyt offers businesses the option of hosting your data on your own server if you so desire, withdraw data & restrict access, thus protecting business data accessibility, credibility, and customized data access permissions in a hybrid working atmosphere.

HyLyt aims to generate 2.5 billion man-hours of additional productive time by 2025, by leveraging digital technology and help manage the digital data overload that today's business generates.

About HyLyt

Established in 2017, SocioRAC is a technology & business communication startup. Based in Vadodara, SocioRAC has built 'HyLyt', a homegrown Indian app to increase productivity, manage businesses, increase collaboration, save money & time. HyLyt has received a patent from the USA, with a trademark, and the code has been copyrighted.

HyLyt is an app for Smarter Management of your Digital Content (notes, chats, media, and files)that enables users to save and manage all important organizational data across multiple apps and sources in one place. Centralized control over who can use the data and how they can use it. HyLyt app is available in Mobile & Desktop version. The users can opt for Free, Premium & Enterprise plans.