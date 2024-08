Independence Day 2024: How to Create and Share WhatsApp Stickers

The 78th Independence Day is just around the corner, and you might be planning to create and share custom-based WhatsApp Stickers to greet your huge WhatsApp family. WhatsApp is known for its Stickers for every mood and occasion. These Stickers are more interactive than normal emojis. Users can choose to create and send Stickers, share stickers that WhatsApp already offers or download third-party Stickers from the Google Play Store.

You can also check this photostory to see how to share the Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers.

Please follow this step-by-step guide to create and share the IndependenceDayWhatsAppStickers:

1. Go to WhatsApp, and open any WhatsApp chat and click on the emoji button

2. For creating WhatsApp Stickers select the fourth icon and click 'Create" to create a sticker of your choice

3. You will be directed to the Create sticker page, where "Recent and Gallery" images will be displayed

4. You can choose any image of your choice that is relatable to Independence Day

5. When you select the image, you land on the black background page, where you can show your creativity by adding more stickers. images, emojis and text

6. Once you are done, share the sticker with your contact

7. Now, add it to Favourites to share in future or else you can also Edit the sticker if you want to modify it further