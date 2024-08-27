Indian IT Ministry Orders Probe into Telegram After CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's recent arrest in France has sparked international concern and prompted action from the Indian government. Durov was detained on Sunday over allegations that he failed to adequately moderate criminal activities on the Telegram platform. As he undergoes 96 hours of questioning, the Indian IT Ministry has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate potential violations by Telegram within India.



The Indian IT Ministry's decision comes in response to Durov's detention, which has raised questions about Telegram's compliance with local laws in various countries. According to a report by PTI, the IT Ministry has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to assess any pending complaints against Telegram in India and determine the necessary course of action. A source cited in the report emphasized, "The basic question here is whether there are any complaints, if there's a similar situation in India, and what action is required."

In parallel, a separate report by MoneyControl reveals that the Indian government's investigation specifically targets allegations of Telegram's misuse in extortion and gambling activities. The probe, led by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre and MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), is focusing on these serious concerns, though it is not directly related to violations of the Information Technology (IT) Rules.

An official involved in the investigation clarified that Telegram is in compliance with the IT Rules, which require digital platforms to appoint a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer and to publish monthly transparency reports. The authorities plan to thoroughly review the information obtained and make decisions in line with Indian laws.

The controversy surrounding Durov's arrest stems from accusations by French authorities, who claim that Telegram's inadequate moderation allowed illegal activities to proliferate on the platform. These activities reportedly include fraud, drug trafficking, organized crime, and the promotion of terrorism and cyberbullying. However, Telegram has strongly refuted these allegations, dismissing them as "absurd." The platform insists that Durov has "nothing to hide" and maintains that Telegram adheres to European Union laws, including the Digital Services Act.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Telegram defended its CEO and the platform's practices, stating, "Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe. It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information. We're awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all."

The statement also highlighted that Telegram's moderation practices are within industry standards and are continually being improved. The ongoing legal battle highlights the tension between Telegram's dedication to privacy and freedom of expression and the growing demands from Western governments for stricter content moderation.

Amid these developments, rumours have surfaced falsely claiming that Telegram might be removed from the App Store or automatically deleted from users' devices. Telegram has firmly denied these rumours, assuring users that there are no such plans. The unfolding events underscore the global scrutiny on social media platforms and the delicate balance they must strike between upholding user privacy and adhering to legal and regulatory frameworks.