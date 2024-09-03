Industry Veteran Introduces ‘AI&Beyond’ to Spread AI Literacy Across Industries

In a significant stride towards making Artificial Intelligence (AI) more accessible and understandable, Jaspreet Bindra, a leading authority on AI and Digital Transformation, has launched AI&Beyond. Co-founded with Anuj Magazine, an AI & cybersecurity expert, AI&Beyond is focused on democratizing AI literacy across industries – in India and beyond.



AI&Beyond has been launched at a critical juncture where the importance of AI literacy cannot be overstated. As AI continues to redefine industries and influence every aspect of life and business, being AI literate is no longer optional – it is essential. Those fluent in AI will shape the future, drive innovation, improve decision-making and ensure that organisations stay competitive in an increasingly AI-driven world. AI&Beyond recognises this urgent need and is committed to equipping individuals and organisations with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in this new era. By fostering a deep understanding of AI, the platform aims to empower people to harness AI's potential responsibly and effectively, paving the way for a more informed and technologically adept society.

Jaspreet Bindra, known for his influential work as the author of The Tech Whisperer and his leadership roles in the tech industry, particularly as a former Group Chief Digital Officer at the Mahindra Group and Regional Director of Microsoft India, is on a mission to bridge the knowledge gap that exists around AI. With AI&Beyond, he aims to transform how businesses and individuals engage with AI by providing a comprehensive suite of experiential learning programmes.

“At AI&Beyond, we believe that AI is no longer the future – it is very much the present. Yet, its true potential can only be unlocked if a broader audience understands how to use it effectively and ethically,” said Jaspreet Bindra. “In the age of AI, being literate will not be limited to knowing the language but also on how to use ubiquitously AI and Gen AI tools at work and at home. Our goal is to ensure that AI literacy becomes as fundamental as reading and arithmetic, especially in large organisations where AI's impact will be profound. Through AI&Beyond, we aim to bridge the gap between AI’s capabilities and its practical application across various sectors.”

The Generative AI Bootcamp, a flagship programme of AI&Beyond is designed to equip participants with the necessary skills to navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape. These bootcamps are tailored to address the specific needs of various industries, enabling organisations to seamlessly integrate AI into their operations. Additionally, the platform’s Ethics Bootcamp is crucial in today’s AI-driven world, helping organisations not only adopt AI, but do so with a strong ethical foundation. This focus on ethical AI deployment is what sets AI&Beyond apart, emphasizing the importance of responsible AI use.

Speaking on the launch, Anuj Magazine, Co-Founder of AI&Beyond, said, “At AI&Beyond, we are laser-focused on transforming AI from an abstract concept into a practical, accessible catalyst that drives real-world impact for organisations. Our mission is to democratize AI knowledge and make it a core competency across industries, empowering every employee—from the boardroom to the frontline—with the skills to lead in an AI-driven future. Through our immersive, experiential learning programs, like our Generative AI Bootcamp and Ethics Bootcamp, we bring AI to life in ways that resonate deeply with enterprises, ensuring that we're not just preparing businesses for the future—we're enabling them to architect it.”

In addition to these bootcamps, AI&Beyond offers a wealth of resources, including workshops, briefings, webinars, and consulting services. These resources are crafted to foster a culture of AI literacy, empowering organisations to become more agile, innovative and competitive in the digital age. The company also provides executive briefings, helping leadership teams understand the strategic implications of AI and related technologies, such as cybersecurity and quantum computing.

The name AI&Beyond reflects the broader scope of the company’s mission. Inspired by CLR James' seminal work Beyond A Boundary, which explored the deeper cultural significance of cricket. AI&Beyond emphasizes that understanding AI requires more than just technical knowledge. “What do they know of AI, who only AI know?” This question drives the platform's commitment to exploring the ethical, philosophical, and societal implications of AI. With the launch of AI&Beyond, Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine are set to lead a new era of AI literacy. Their vision is to empower businesses and individuals to not just keep up with the AI revolution, but to lead it with confidence and ethical foresight.