Instagram adds reels and chats, exclusive posts for creators

Instagram added a new feature earlier this year to allow creators to charge fees for their exclusive content. The company is now introducing new tools for creators to connect with subscribers on the platform. After testing select features in January of this year, the Meta-owned company is now rolling out Subscriber Chats, Subscriber Reels, Subscriber Posts, and Subscriber Homepage. Until now, creators could only post stories from subscribers with a special profile badge. They also had the option to host Subscriber Lives.



Meta shared a blog post, where it says that Instagram subscriptions for creators have been expanded in the US. There is no news about when this model will come to creators in other countries, including India. The company also clarified that Meta will not charge fees for Subscriptions until the end of 2024.



Subscriber Chats



As per the name, the feature will allow fans to interact with their favourite creators. The chat supports up to 30 people to discuss things they are passionate about.

Instagram says subscriber chats, powered by Messenger, can be created directly from your inbox or story and automatically end after 24 hours. Subscribers can join chats from a new "join chat", attached to a story.

Exclusive posts and reels



Following Subscriber Stories, creators can now post exclusive posts and reels. These will come with an "exclusive" label or badge. There is a similar new profile tab that will feature exclusive posts only. It's not clear if the new tab will allow creators to pin posts.

Instagram adds, "We've also made a subscription story sticker and promo reels to encourage followers to subscribe and an easy way to give subscribers a personalised welcome when they join with welcome reels".