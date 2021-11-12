Instagram challenge TikTok with new text-to-speech and voice effects feature

This week Instagram announced some new features to give content creators even more options when editing reels. Users will now find a text-to-speech feature as well as new voice effects in the Instagram app.



The company says in a social media post that Reels' editor now features text-to-speech, which basically allows you to use an artificial voice to read anything rather than having to use his own voice in the video.

This feature lives within our text tool in the Reels camera, and allows an auto generated voice to read your text aloud. Text to speech helps you add narration without using your own voice, get creative, and add fun and humor to your Reels.

TikTok has been offering text-to-speech for some time now, and videos with robotic voices have become so popular on the web that now Instagram has decided to go the same way. However, that's not the only feature Instagram is rolling out for video creators with this week's update.

Instagram has also added voice effects that can be added to a video. With options like helium, robot, and vocalist, it's now easier to make fun videos with different voices.

Attention Reels creators! We know that using sound and audio are one of the funniest aspects of creating a hot Reel! So today we're launching two new audio tools called Voice Effects and Text to Speech. Swipe through to learn more about how to use them to take your Reels to the next level.

The features are now rolling out for Instagram users on iOS and Android. Make sure you are running the latest version of the Instagram app, which is available for free on the App Store.