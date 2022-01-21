Instagram Launches Instagram Subscriptions; Now Earn Monthly Income

Instagram introduces Instagram Subscriptions, which will allow content creators to earn monthly recurring revenue through their content. Yes, Instagram users will now have to pay to access exclusive content from creators they follow on the app. Reporting the same via a blog post, Instagram said: "Creators inspire people around the world with their talents and push culture forward every day. At Meta, we strongly believe in enabling creators to make a living through our platforms and have built a suite of tools to allow them to do that—helping them get support from their audience, partner with brands, and earn money from advertising or bonuses directly from Instagram and Facebook. We're excited to introduce our newest monetization feature: Instagram Subscriptions."



It should be noted that Instagram is starting to test subscriptions and has made this feature available to a small number of US-based creators. These creators include 10 athletes, creators, influencers, and celebrities on the platform. In the next coming months, the feature will roll out to more creators. "Starting today, we're beginning to test subscriptions with a handful of creators who will be able to set a monthly price of their choice, unlock a "subscribe" button on their profile and offer the following benefits to their subscribers," app shared in the post.



Instagram Subscriptions Details



"With Instagram Subscriptions, creators can develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits, all within the same platform where they interact with them already," it added. If you want to see how Subscriptions works then you can follow and subscribe to these creators: @alanchikinchow, @sedona._, @alizakelly, @kelseylynncook, @elliottnorris, @jordanchiles, @jackjerry, @bunnymichael, @donalleniii and @lonnieiiv.



The benefits that creators will provide to their subscribers include the following:



1. Subscriber Badges – Creators will see a subscriber badge next to comments and posts so they can easily identify their subscribers.



2. Subscriber Lives: Creators can stream exclusive Lives to their subscribers, allowing them to engage more deeply.



3. Subscriber Stories – Creators can create stories just for their subscribers, allowing them to share exclusive content and use interactive story stickers with only their most engaged followers.

It should be noted that prior to this, Facebook had launched Subscriptions in 2020, with which creators build sustainable businesses powered by the support of their communities. Earlier this year, it was also announced that Meta would not charge creators any fees for Facebook subscription purchases until 2023 at the earliest, and this will apply to Instagram subscriptions as well.