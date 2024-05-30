Instagram's 'Limits' Now Mutes Everyone Except Close Friends

Instagram has upgraded its "limits" feature, a safety measure designed to hide direct messages (DMs) and comments from accounts that might be harassing users. Initially, this tool only concealed content from recent followers or those who didn't follow the user. Now, Instagram extends this functionality to mute messages from everyone except users on your close friends list.

Enhanced Protection for All Users

Originally introduced to help creators manage harassment campaigns, the limits feature is now available to any user dealing with unwanted messages and comments. This update provides a way to block out negative interactions without severing connections with supportive community members.

When you activate limits to restrict interactions with close friends, you will only receive DMs, tags, and mentions from those on your designated list. Other users can still engage with your posts, but their interactions will remain hidden from your view. These accounts won't be aware that their comments and messages are being muted. Additionally, users have the option to review or ignore these limited interactions.

How to Enable Limits

Instagram allows you to limit interactions for up to four weeks at a time, with the option to extend this period as needed. To activate limits, follow these steps:

1. Go to your profile and tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) in the top-right corner.

2. Select "Settings" and then "Privacy."

3. Tap on "Limited interactions."

4. Choose the option for "Accounts that aren't following you," "Recent followers," or "Everyone but your Close Friends."

Strengthening Anti-Harassment Measures

Instagram is also enhancing its restriction feature, which now includes the ability to prevent users from tagging or mentioning you and hiding their comments. These improvements come amid increasing scrutiny from the U.S. government regarding the safety of young users on social media platforms.

Earlier this year, Meta, Instagram's parent company, introduced a feature preventing adults from messaging minors on Instagram and Facebook by default. Additionally, Meta has taken steps to hide content related to suicide and eating disorders from teen users on both platforms.

Instagram's expanded limits feature provides a more robust tool for users to manage online harassment and unwanted interactions. By allowing users to mute everyone except close friends, Instagram helps ensure a safer and more positive experience on the platform. These updates reflect Instagram's commitment to enhancing user safety, particularly for teens and other vulnerable groups.