Introducing Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1: Innovative air solution for a healthy home

India: Today, Dyson has unveiled the newest addition to its line of purifiers, Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1. With this latest launch, it aims to cater to the diverse needs of consumers, ensuring optimal air quality to create a healthier home environment. Equipped with Dyson's core filtration and airflow technology, it ensures top-notch purification for all living spaces, especially for the upcoming winter pollution.

As winter approaches, not only the outdoor AQI will rise but it will also impact indoor air quality. However, this air purifier efficiently captures 99.95% of pollutants as tiny as 0.1 microns utilizing its HEPA H13 filter. Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 joins the company’s wide range of air purifiers such as Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde, Dyson Purifier Cool™, and with the most recent addition being the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet, designed for larger spaces, each optimized to achieve a healthy Air Quality Index (AQI).

“Indoor air pollution is a hidden danger, lurking in our homes and can lead to several health problems, including allergies, asthma, and respiratory problems. The Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 is an efficient air purifier that can automatically detect pollution and respond accordingly, while its fully sealed HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.1 microns. This air purifier assists in improving your indoor air quality and maintaining a healthy home environment." – Matt Jennings, Dyson Engineering Director – Environmental Care.





Sense



The Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 range automatically detects particle pollution, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), reporting levels in real-time on the LCD screen. Particle pollution is common indoors and often emitted during daily activities such as cooking or through disturbing dust when moving around or cleaning. It can include components like pollen, pet dander, and mold spores.

For light sleepers, this purifier offers a Night Mode that operates on quieter settings, accompanied by a dimmed display. Additionally, a sleep timer is programmed to automatically turn off the purifiers after pre-set intervals of 1, 2, 4, and 8 hours.

Real-time AQI Display

The Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 features an automatic filter alert system that proactively notifies users when a filter replacement is necessary. This not only simplifies the maintenance of the purifier but also ensures a continuous supply of the cleanest air possible. Additionally, the purifier's real-time indoor air quality index (AQI) display on the LCD screen provides valuable insights into the air quality, offering users instant information about their indoor air quality.

Capture

The Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 is equipped with Dyson’s core filtration technology, featuring fully sealed HEPA filters capturing up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, meaning that what goes inside stays inside. In addition to eliminating allergens and bacteria, the activated carbon filter captures gases, odours and VOCs.

Project

Powered by Dyson Air Multiplier™ technology, The Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 range delivers over 290 liters per second of smooth and powerful airflow. Thoroughly tested under real-world conditions, the machine ensures optimal performance for whole-room purification . Beyond purification and powerful projection, it also has 350 degree oscillation.





Core Technologies



Dyson purifiers are based on expertise in Dyson’s core engineering technologies: airflow, filtration, and acoustics. The machines efficiently distribute purified cooling air using Dyson’s core filtration and airflow technology. Dyson purifiers also use advanced filtration systems to remove particles from the air. The advanced filtration systems comprise HEPA H-13-grade filtration and activated carbon to capture ultra-fine particles, allergens, bacteria, and viruses at a molecular level to promote cleaner and healthier living environments.





Finally, acoustics is integral to the Dyson product development process. The noise and vibration engineering teams are involved from the beginning of each project, this allows Dyson to create machines that operate quietly while delivering exceptional performance.



Buy direct from the people who made it:

The Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1, originally priced at INR 39,900, is available in the White/White colorway. For the festive period, you can buy it for INR 32,900, allowing you to save up to INR 7,000 if you make your purchase directly from Dyson.in or Dyson demo stores.