Introducing My Netflix, A One-Stop Shop for Series and Movies you wish to watch

Have you ever opened up Netflix on your phone but don’t have time to browse for something to watch? You’re not alone

We’re introducing My Netflix, a one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts to help you choose what you want to watch. In this new dedicated space on iOS and Android globally, you can see your downloads (e.g. Quarterback episodes for that long flight), TV series and movies you gave a thumbs up to, shows and films you’ve saved to My List (e.g. Heart of Stone, anyone?), trailers you’ve watched, reminders you’ve set, whatever you’re in the middle of watching, what you’ve recently watched, and more.

When you're moving with your phone, go directly to My Netflix, where you can quickly choose something you’ve saved or downloaded to watch. You can still visit your Home tab and other app sections to discover our full catalogue of series and films. Remember that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab.

This feature will be soon available on iOS starting today and rolling out on Android in early August.