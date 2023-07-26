Live
- Opposition Protests On Manipur Violence And Government's Response In Parliament Monsoon Session
- BRS party issues whip to the party MPs
- Declared Holiday for schools in Krishna District
- Thieves made abortive bid to loot ATM Using Stolen JCB
- Motion Of No-Confidence And The Demand For Addressing Manipur Violence In Indian Parliament
- Piyush issues warning to BJP MPs for bunking Rajya Sabha
- After denial, Indian woman weds her Pak FB friend
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashed, check the rates on July 26
- ‘Bro’ pre-release event highlights
- AI's Transformative Impact on Digital Marketing Business: Kushagra Anand explores the pros and cons
Introducing My Netflix, A One-Stop Shop for Series and Movies you wish to watch
My Netflix is a one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts to help you choose what you want to watch. In this new dedicated space on iOS and Android globally.
Have you ever opened up Netflix on your phone but don’t have time to browse for something to watch? You’re not alone
We’re introducing My Netflix, a one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts to help you choose what you want to watch. In this new dedicated space on iOS and Android globally, you can see your downloads (e.g. Quarterback episodes for that long flight), TV series and movies you gave a thumbs up to, shows and films you’ve saved to My List (e.g. Heart of Stone, anyone?), trailers you’ve watched, reminders you’ve set, whatever you’re in the middle of watching, what you’ve recently watched, and more.
When you're moving with your phone, go directly to My Netflix, where you can quickly choose something you’ve saved or downloaded to watch. You can still visit your Home tab and other app sections to discover our full catalogue of series and films. Remember that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab.
This feature will be soon available on iOS starting today and rolling out on Android in early August.