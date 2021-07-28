iOS 14.7.1: Apple issues an important security update, recommend for all users

Apple has warned Apple users to take action immediately to make sure everything is secure. This update comes with an "important" security fix for an issue that is already being used by adversaries to attack iPhones. This latest update fixes the Apple Watch unlocking issue along with a patch for a critical vulnerability.



Earlier this month Apple had released the iOS 14.7 update with new features including support for its magnetic battery pack, the MagSafe Battery Pack. Though, the update also caused an issue where users were unable to use the "Unlock with iPhone" feature for paired Apple Watch for easy access to their device. According to the support notes the iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature.

The iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 update also fixes a critical security issue dubbed CVE-2021-30807 as per the security notes. The updates address a memory corruption issue reported by an anonymous researcher. "An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," Apple said.

The updates are available for anyone using iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and successive models, iPad mini 4 and subsequent models, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Apple, the tech giant has also released an update of its macOS software for laptops, asking customers to download Big Sur 11.5.1 to patch an identical security issue that could affect the popular computers.

Apple says it "doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available." But it admitted in the support document that some users might have already been affected, saying: "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

Where you download your apps from

Wright tells Forbes to keep your devices safe, "Only install apps from the official App Store and make sure you look at requested permissions—noticing if, for example, a flashlight app is requesting access to your contacts—and reading user feedback/reviews."