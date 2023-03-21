iOS 16.4 Update: Release date, new features and more

Apple is set to release the new iOS 16.4 software update for iOS soon. At present, the latest update is being tested and includes a host of new features and bug fixes for iOS 16.4. New features include emojis, menu updates, push notifications, etc., to improve the user interface and security to improve the performance of the iPhone.



iOS 16.4: Release Date

The next software update follows the release of iOS 16.3 and is all set for release in the spring. However, since the season is here, the new iOS update is expected to be released in the next few weeks, probably at the end of this month or early April.

Meanwhile, the beta version of iOS 16.4 is now available for developer beta testers. In particular, the newer version of iOS is compatible with iPhone 8 and more recent versions.

iOS 16.4. Update: New Features

Beta Updates Menu

Apple also adds a new "Beta Updates" menu in the Settings app under General Software update. This new menu will allow members of the Apple Developer Program to access and use developer beta versions of iOS updates. In addition, this Menu will simplify the beta installation process.

New Emoji

Apple will introduce new emojis to iPhone keywords with Unicode 15.0. The new set will bring a shaking face, a heart in three new colours, a moose, a donkey, a jellyfish, and others.

Web-based push notifications via Safari

The new iOS update will add optional support for web-based push notifications via Safari on iPhones. Once enabled, this push notification will allow users to get notifications from websites through the Safari web browser.

New feature in Apple's Podcast app

Apple is also bringing new tweaks to the UI in Podcasts and Music with iOS 16.4. The new feature will include a new Channels menu in Apple Podcast that will provide a list of podcast channels in one place.

New Home App Architecture

Apple is again bringing a revamped version of the New HomeKit architecture that was removed after the release in an earlier version of iOS 16. The new architecture is said to improve the app's performance, efficiency, and reliability in controlling smart home accessories.

Some other updates that will come with the iOS 16.4 update:

- Apple is bringing 5G support to some markets and carriers.

- Apple will bring back the page flip animation in the Apple Books app.

- The new update will bring Apple Pay support to South Korea.

- iOS 16.4 will bring new settings for iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display, including linking the feature to a focus mode.

- Apple also brings content previews to Messages for Mastodon, similar to a feature it has for tweets.