iOS 18 Beta Introduces Stunning Color-Shifting Wallpaper
iOS 18's new dynamic wallpaper shifts colours over time, adding a fresh touch to your device's appearance.
The third developer beta of iOS 18 introduces a dynamic version of the default wallpaper that smoothly shifts colours over time, as reported by 9to5Mac. Previously, users could choose from four colour options and their dark mode counterparts, but this new dynamic option enhances the visual appeal by transitioning between colours throughout the day.
Leaker ShrimpApplePro has shared a video showcasing the dynamic wallpaper and its various colour transitions, giving users a preview of the eye-catching feature.
This dynamic wallpaper is part of a suite of new customization features in iOS 18. Users will also be able to tint their home screen app icons and place them freely. Additionally, some third-party apps now support dark mode icons, according to 9to5Mac.
Currently, these features are exclusive to the iOS 18 developer beta, which can be installed following the guide provided. A public beta is expected to launch in July, with the full release of iOS 18 scheduled for the fall. On the same day, Apple also rolled out new developer betas for iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and tvOS 18.