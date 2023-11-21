iOS 18 may get Generative AI, benefits coming to iPhone users

Artificial intelligence has been the buzzword in 2023, and generative AI is at the forefront of this technology. Big tech companies have been trying to integrate this technology into their product suite, and Google's Pixel 8 series already features multiple AI features. On the other hand, Samsung's next smartphone, the Galaxy S24, could also get an AI boost. Amid such reports, Apple is also planning to bring AI to its devices, specifically the iPhone, with iOS 18. Check out all the AI features coming to iOS 18.

The AI push of iOS 18

According to a Hong Kong investment firm analyst, Jeff Pu, Apple will begin deploying generative AI on iPhone and iPad in late 2024. The company is reportedly building around 100 AI servers this year to achieve this, and more could be built in 2024 as it plans to offer cloud-based AI. Apple is also reportedly working on an on-device artificial intelligence technology called "edge AI."

Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple's AI efforts are led by two senior vice presidents: John Giannandrea and Craig Federighi. Both vice presidents are being called "executive sponsors" of the AI push, while Eddie Cue, Apple's chief services officer, has also gotten involved. While Giannandrea's team is developing an AI system and using Siri to implement it, Federighi's team is actively trying to incorporate generative AI features into iOS 18.

Apple is reportedly looking to incorporate AI into as many apps as possible. Apple Music could get auto-generated playlists, while apps like Keynote or Pages could get a feature automatically generating slideshows. It also seeks to strengthen AppleCare with generative AI.

Apple LLM

The tech giant has also reportedly been working on its large language model (LLM), at the core of which is a new framework called Ajax. The ChatGPT-like application, dubbed "Apple GPT, " is just one of the many possibilities the Ajax framework offers. The LLM project involves collaboration between various departments, such as software engineering, machine learning, and cloud engineering. Apple reportedly intends to spend a staggering $1 billion a year on AI research, seeking breakthrough innovations in the field.