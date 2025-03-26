iOS 19 Leak Suggests VisionOS-Inspired Redesign with Rounded Icons and Fluid Animations

Apple is gearing up for its Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2025, set to take place from June 9 to 13. Among the anticipated announcements is iOS 19, which early leaks suggest will introduce one of the most significant design changes in recent years.

According to a leak shared by FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser, iOS 19 may incorporate design elements inspired by Apple’s VisionOS, making the interface smoother and more immersive.

VisionOS-Inspired Design

The leaked video showcases a more fluid and visually appealing interface across apps, icons, and menus. A standout feature of this redesign is the introduction of rounded icons and a glassy effect, a style some are referring to as ‘Spatial Design.’ This approach aims to enhance user experience by making interactions feel more seamless and dynamic.

Additionally, the keyboard appears to adopt a floating appearance, adding a fresh aesthetic to the interface. While the overall icon design remains familiar, Prosser suggests that future updates could transition to circular icons.

Camera App Redesign

Another major change expected in iOS 19 is an overhauled Camera app. Leaks suggest the app will include a new toggle system for switching between photo and video modes. A dropdown arrow could provide quick access to features such as Depth, Spatial, Pano, and Style.

The top menu is also rumored to feature quick-access buttons for Live Photos, Flash, Resolution, and Frame Rate, making adjustments more intuitive.

More Features Expected at WWDC 2025

Despite the leaks, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has cautioned that the circulating images may be from outdated builds. He suggests that Apple has more surprises in store for iOS 19, teasing that users should “expect more from Apple in June.”

With WWDC 2025 just a few months away, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the official announcement to see what the final version of iOS 19 will bring.