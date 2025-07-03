iOS 26 Beta Adds Nudity Detection to FaceTime, Pauses Calls for User Safety

Apple’s iOS 26 is shaping up to be one of the company’s most privacy-focused updates to date, with a striking new feature quietly making its way into the FaceTime app. According to reports from 9to5Mac, the iOS 26 beta introduces automatic nudity detection during FaceTime video calls—a function that immediately pauses both video and audio if sensitive or explicit content is detected on-screen.

The feature is designed to enhance digital safety, particularly for younger users, by intervening when nudity is identified during live conversations. When triggered, FaceTime displays a cautionary message:

“Audio and video are paused because you may be showing something sensitive. If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call.”

Users are then given a choice to either resume or terminate the call.

Although not prominently highlighted during Apple’s WWDC 2025 event, the nudity detection capability is reportedly active across all accounts in the beta—not just those tied to child profiles or Family Sharing setups. This suggests that Apple is testing a broader implementation of this technology with an eye toward improving safety for everyone on its platform.

This new FaceTime functionality appears to be an extension of Apple’s long-standing efforts to protect user privacy and promote digital wellbeing. During the WWDC keynote, Apple revealed significant enhancements to its Family Safety tools under iOS 26, including expanded Communication Safety features. These now include protections within FaceTime, allowing for real-time content moderation to help reduce exposure to inappropriate imagery.

Beyond FaceTime, similar content detection tools are also coming to other parts of the iOS ecosystem. For instance, Shared Albums in the Photos app will now automatically blur explicit images before displaying them, giving users the option to view or ignore such content. These features reflect Apple’s increasing use of on-device intelligence to filter and manage sensitive media without compromising user privacy.

The decision to pause a call rather than simply notify users may reflect Apple’s stronger stance on ensuring a safe communication environment, especially as video calls continue to play a central role in both personal and professional life.

While this feature may cause some momentary disruptions during calls in the beta phase, it underscores Apple’s commitment to creating a respectful digital space. Whether the nudity detection system will remain enabled for all users in the final release of iOS 26 remains to be seen. Feedback from beta testers and privacy advocates will likely influence its final scope.

As Apple gears up for the public rollout of iOS 26 alongside its new iPhone lineup later this year, more details are expected on how these safeguards will function and who they’ll apply to. Until then, those testing the iOS 26 beta may find their FaceTime experience a little more cautious—but a lot more secure.