iOS 27 to Deliver Major Apple Intelligence Upgrades Following Siri Revamp in iOS 26.4

Apple is reportedly gearing up for significant artificial intelligence (AI) advancements with its upcoming iOS 27 update. According to a report by Bloomberg, the company is planning a wide range of Apple Intelligence enhancements, marking a key step in its long-term AI roadmap. These improvements are expected to follow the much-anticipated Siri revamp, which is likely to roll out with iOS 26.4 in March 2026.

Unveiled during Apple’s WWDC 2024 event, Apple Intelligence was designed to position the Cupertino-based tech giant as a frontrunner in the growing AI space. However, over a year after its announcement, Apple still trails behind competitors like Google and OpenAI in the AI race. The upcoming updates in iOS 27 are expected to close that gap by bringing smarter, more context-aware features to iPhones and other Apple devices.

The report notes that Apple is already hard at work on iOS 27, even though iOS 26 was released only a few weeks ago alongside the iPhone 17 series. The next-generation operating system will reportedly deliver major Apple Intelligence upgrades not only for iPhones but also across macOS 27 and watchOS 27, signaling Apple’s push toward a unified AI ecosystem.

A key part of this strategy revolves around the enhanced Siri experience. The upgraded Siri, powered in part by Google’s Gemini AI, is expected to debut with iOS 26.4 in early 2026. This partnership is said to give Apple the flexibility to accelerate its AI capabilities without fully relying on in-house development. Once Siri’s revamp is complete, iOS 27 will reportedly build upon those features, introducing deeper integration and more personalised user experiences.

Although details remain limited, industry insiders speculate that iOS 27 will focus on expanding real-time contextual understanding, smarter task automation, and improved cross-device communication through Apple Intelligence. These enhancements could make Siri more proactive and capable of handling complex, multi-step commands — something users have long requested.

Beyond AI, Apple is also expected to refine the overall design and user interface introduced with iOS 26. The “Liquid Glass” theme, one of the most polarising design shifts in recent years, redefined how users interact with their devices. Despite mixed reactions, sources indicate Apple will likely retain this modern aesthetic in iOS 27, while refining its usability and performance.

As per tradition, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in September 2026. The upcoming release marks an important milestone for the company as it continues its mission to blend intelligence, privacy, and innovation into its ecosystem.

If these reports hold true, iOS 27 could mark a transformative leap for Apple — one that finally positions Apple Intelligence as a central pillar of the iPhone experience, after years of catching up to its AI-first rivals.