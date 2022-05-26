iPhone 12 price reduced by 14%! Get a Rs 9,410 instant discount at Croma

Repeated price discounts on various iPhone models allow fans to save more on purchasing these premium phones. The latest iPhone 12 price cut is from Croma for the 64GB variant. It received a 14% price cut, which lowered its price to just Rs. 56,490, which is Rs. 9410 cheaper than its original price. The actual cost of the iPhone 12 is Rs. 65,900. Buyers can also avail of additional cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 and other bank offers. This offer applies only to the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12. See the detailed price breakdown of the iPhone 12.



iPhone 12Discount at Croma:

Croma is offering an instant in-store discount of 14% on Apple iPhone 12 purchases and an additional cashback of Rs. 3000 and 6 months No EMI Cost on HDFC Bank EMI credit card. Additionally, buyers can also avail of an instant discount of Rs. 3000 on a credit card from HDFC Bank. Also, one can save more by trading in an old phone. The exchange value will be calculated according to the model and operating conditions of the phone. Interestingly, this offer only applies to the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12. The 128GB variant is available at Rs. 61,990 at an instant discount of 13%, i.e. Rs. 8,910.

iPhone 12 Features and Specifications:

iPhone 12 offers a tall 6.1-inch display that is completely bezel-less. The OLED panel offers a screen resolution of 1,170 x 2,532 pixels. The iPhone 12 also gets an IP68 technology that makes it resistant to water and dust particles. The phone has a 12MP f/1.6 + 12MP f/2.4 rear lens with dual-LED flash and a 12MP f/2.2 front camera.

The phone is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 2815 mAh. There's also 20W fast charging and wireless charging support.



