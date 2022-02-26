iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price Drop Announced on Flipkart

If you want to buy an Apple iPhone but are not sure which one you should go for? Different iPhone models and variants cost differently. But how about we tell you that there are discounts, exchange and bank offers on various iPhone models on Flipkart. Sounds exciting right? You can check out the offers and then decide which one you want to buy based on your budget and other requirements. You should know that the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini price drop has been announced on Flipkart. You can avail the iPhone 13 at an original price of Rs. 79,900 for Rs. 57,100 with discount and exchange offer on Flipkart. While the iPhone 12 can be purchased for Rs. 39,199 followed by iPhone 12 mini for Rs. 26,499.

It is recommended to take advantage of the offer before it ends. Here's everything you need to know about the latest iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini price drop.

iPhone 13: Flipkart price

The Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage can be purchased for Rs. 74,900 at a 6 per cent discount from its market price of Rs. 79,900 on Flipkart. That is, you can buy the phone at a discount of Rs. 5,000. But wait, it can further reduce the cost of the iPhone.

The price of the iPhone 13 can be further reduced through an exchange offer on Flipkart. If you buy the iPhone 13 through the exchange, you can get up to Rs. 17,800 discount. After which the iPhone price will drop to Rs. 57,100 on the e-commerce website. However, you need to enter your PIN code and check whether the exchange offer is available in your place or not. Also, the exchange discount price depends on the model of the phone you are trading in and its condition.

Coming to banking deals, the e-commerce website offers several offers including 10 percent up to 1000 off UPI transactions and 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. You can also avail yourself freebies like a 25 percent discount on a Discovery+ subscription, add Bitcoin worth Rs. 201 to your portfolio and 6 months free subscription to Gaana Plus.

iPhone 12: Flipkart price

The Apple iPhone 12 with 64GB of storage can be purchased for Rs. 53,999 at a discount of 18 per cent against its market price of Rs. 65,900 on Flipkart. You can buy the phone at a discount of Rs. 11,901.

If you buy the iPhone 12 through the exchange, you can get up to Rs. 14,800 additional discount. After which, the iPhone price will drop to Rs. 39,199 on the e-commerce website. However, you need to enter your PIN code and check whether the exchange offer is available in your place or not. Also, the exchange discount price depends on the model of the phone you are trading in and its condition.

You can get bank offers like 10 percent up to 1000 off UPI transactions, 10 percent off Visa credit card slices, up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above, 10 percent discount on credit cards from Yes Bank, up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above, 10 percent discount on IDFC credit cards up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above and unlimited 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

While the freebies include a 25 percent discount on Discovery+ subscription, add Bitcoin worth Rs. 201 to your portfolio and 6 months free subscription to Gaana Plus.

iPhone 12 mini: Flipkart price

The Apple iPhone 12 mini with 64GB of storage can be purchased for Rs. 41,299 at a 31 per cent discount to its market price of Rs. 59,900 on Flipkart. You can buy the phone at a discounted price of Rs. 18,601. You can also avail the phone through an exchange. If you do, you can reduce the cost of the iPhone 12 mini by up to Rs. 14,800, after which the iPhone will cost Rs. 26,499 on Flipkart.

The e-commerce website is also offering banking deals and giveaways on the iPhone 12 mini similar to the ones on the iPhone 12. The only difference is instead of the Gaana Plus subscription, you will get the Hotstar subscription for free.