iPhone 13 Sales Starts: Get Rs 45,000 Plus Off on iPhone 13 Series

Earlier this month Apple launched its latest series of iPhone 13s around the world during the company's "California Streaming" event on September 14. Approximately 10 days after launch, however, the iPhone 13 series is already on sale worldwide. Prices for the iPhone 13 series in India start at Rs 69,900 for the smaller iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB of storage and go up to Rs 1,79,900 for the high-spec iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, to make things easier for people who wish to buy the next iPhone, Apple offers trade-in agreements that allow buyers to trade in their old smartphone for the new iPhone 13.



Apple's trade-in deal on the iPhone 13 series allows users to get a discount of up to Rs 46,120 on the iPhone 13 series, but this is if they trade in an iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is followed by the exchange of an old iPhone 12 Pro, which will give buyers an exchange discount of up to Rs 43,255. After the iPhone 12 Pro, the phone that will give you a maximum discount is the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro, with an exchange value of up to Rs 36,485 and up to Rs 36,360. Below is a table of how much each Apple iPhone will get for users looking to buy the new iPhone 13 series.



Check out the trade-in values for other Apple sets here:



§ iPhone 12 - Up to Rs. 31,120

§ iPhone 12 mini: Up to Rs 25,565

§ iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to Rs 12,155

§ iPhone 11: Up to Rs 23,585

§ iPhone XS Max: Up to Rs 22,020

§ iPhone XS: Up to Rs 21,680

§ iPhone XR: Up to Rs 15,685

§ iPhone X - Up to Rs. 16,810

§ iPhone 8 Plus: Up to Rs 12,790

§ iPhone 8: Up to Rs 10,245

§ iPhone 7 Plus: Up to Rs 10,550

§ iPhone 7: Up to Rs 7865



§ iPhone 6s Plus: Up to Rs 5,390



§ iPhone 6s: Up to Rs 4920



§ iPhone 6 Plus: Up to Rs 4,805



§ iPhone 6: Up to Rs 3,805



§ iPhone SE (1st generation): Up to Rs 2,810



While maximum discounts can be availed in case you already have an iPhone, the company is also accepting Android smartphones for those looking to get a trade-in discount on their new iPhone 13 model. The highest trade-in value it offers the company is for the OnePlus 8 Pro, which will get buyers a discount of Rs 19,295, followed by One Plus 8, which will give you a discount of Rs 15,950 on any iPhone 13 model. This is followed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, with exchange values worth Rs 13,900 and Rs 13,085, respectively. Here's a list of Android phones that can be traded in for a new iPhone 13 model.

§ Samsung Galaxy S20 - Up to Rs 12,015

§ Samsung Galaxy S10 - Up to Rs. 10,490



§ Samsung Galaxy S10e - Up to Rs. 8,480



§ Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - Up to Rs. 10,585



§ Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - Up to Rs. 8,125



§ Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - Up to Rs. 6,455



§ Samsung Galaxy S9 - Up to Rs. 6,070



§ Samsung Galaxy A51 - Up to Rs. 6,290



§ Samsung Galaxy A50 - Up to Rs. 4,560



§ One Plus 7 - Up to Rs. 9,955

§ One Plus 7T: Up to Rs 12,285

§ One Plus 6: Up to Rs 7,255



§ One Plus 6T - Up to Rs. 9,315

