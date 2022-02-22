iPhone 14 is already in production; Expected to launch in September 2022

The iPhone 14 is already in production! But wait! This doesn't mean you run to the nearest Apple store and stand in line. That will continue to be a September phenomenon, as Apple sticks to releasing its generational updates for iPhones in that month. The iPhone 14 is still in the development phase, and Apple is in a test production phase for the next generation iPhone model. Two companies in China will start producing the iPhone 14 later this year.



The report comes from the United Daily News, which suggests that the iPhone 14 has reached test production as part of the phone's initial development cycle. This is common for iPhone models of all years, and it also happened to the iPhone 13 series last year. Early test production of the iPhone 14 is in line with the previous year's iPhone 13 development phase. So the September release is likely to be on the right track.

iPhone 14 leaked details

There is more information about the production plans of the iPhone 14. It is said that the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max; the two basic models; It will be manufactured by Luxshare, a Chinese company. Foxconn, for its part, will take care of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models as usual.

Rumours and leaks have long talked about the significant changes coming with the iPhone 14. In particular, the iPhone 14 Pro models could be the first iPhone since 2017 to ditch the infamous big notch. Apple is said to be following Samsung's way of adopting hole cutouts to hold the front camera. Significant updates to the iPhone 14 Pro cameras and another design update are expected.

For regular models, Apple is expected to finalize the "Mini" version of the iPhone. So this year's iPhone 14 models are likely to feature a standard iPhone 14 and a larger iPhone 14 Max. These phones will retain the notch but get the 120Hz ProMotion display from the iPhone 13 Pro. In addition, the cameras will likely see updates, aside from the apparent chipset upgrade.

While the release of the iPhone 14 is still a long way off, the iPhone SE 3 may hit the shelves in a month or two. Apple is expected to update its entry-level compact iPhone SE with a new 5G chip borrowed from the iPhone 13.