iPhone 14 Pro Max leaks ahead of iPhone 13 launch

The iPhone 13 series is scheduled to launch on September 14. While hearing rumours and leaks before a release is nothing new, a leaker has taken things to a whole different level. Popular insider Job Prosser has leaked details of the iPhone 14 Pro Max a week before the iPhone 13 line is even announced. The leaker has revealed several law details along with design changes to both the front and back of the iPhone. device. Here's what the insider has revealed about next year's iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Jon Prosser has shared alleged details about next year's iPhone 14 Pro Max on his Front Page Tech website. According to the insider, the 2022 high-end iPhone will feature a new design that will say goodbye to the infamous notch. It is suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a perforated front camera; In the past, analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has also claimed that this design change is imminent. Additionally, the iPhone 2022 is said to have a thicker chassis that allows the rear camera to be bump-free, with the lenses, LED flash, and LiDAR scanner aligned with the rear glass. It could come with a titanium frame.



Apple is also allegedly borrowing design elements from the iPhone 4 for its iPhone 2022 lineup. According to the leak, the iPhone 14 series will feature round volume buttons that resemble the design of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. Additionally, the iPhone 2022 could have a redesigned speaker and microphone grilles with an elongated mesh cutout instead of individual holes at the bottom of the device. Another detail that bothers many critics is the presence of the Lightning connector. For reference, Apple insists on using its proprietary connector rather than going to the industry-standard USB Type-C.

It is said that Apple is rumoured to launch four models in the iPhone 14 series. However, it is inclined to drop the iPhone 14 mini in favour of the iPhone 14 Max. So we could get iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.