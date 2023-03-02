iPhone 15 may feature a USB Type-C port; Find details

Finally, Apple is expected to release iPhones with a USB Type-C port due to a law passed by the European Union that states that companies must offer support for the same charging standard across all devices to make it more convenient for consumers to charge. However, an insider, ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco), claimed on Twitter that the company plans to set some standards for charging and restrict functionality to MFi cables.

For those who don't know, accessories that go through Apple's rigorous testing are MFi certified, which means that those products meet the company's safety and performance standards. The tipster says that cables and chargers that will not be MFi certified will have some restrictions in terms of data transfer and charging. Therefore, users may not be able to take full advantage of them.

Apple has confirmed that it will offer a USB C port with its devices, and the same is likely to happen with the iPhone 15 series launch. This may be the biggest change ever, considering that the company has been offering its iPhones with a Lightning port. The cited source claimed that Apple's iPhone assembler Foxconn has already begun mass production of accessories such as EarPods and cables. The remaining details are currently unknown.

Also, so far, the leaks have claimed that the next standard iPhone 15 model will have Apple's Dynamic Island feature, which will be a big upgrade since the launch of the iPhone X. It is suggested that the next-generation iPhone will feature a slightly larger screen at 6.2 inches than the iPhone 14. Apple will likely follow its new strategy of offering older flagship chips with the standard models, while the higher-end Pro models will use the newer A17 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 15 may be powered by last year's A16 Bionic chip, similar to the iPhone 14 series.

There are no details about the battery or fast charging technology. The iPhone 15 may come with a 48-megapixel wide camera that we've seen on the iPhone 14 Pro series models. This would be a major improvement over the 12-megapixel sensors seen on existing iPhone models. But may not bring a telephoto lens for optical zoom or LiDAR on standard models because you'll reportedly still be limited to higher-end models. The standard model of the iPhone 15 series has three cameras on the back instead of the dual-camera setup we've been seeing on older regular models.