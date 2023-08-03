iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Launch: Key Changes Leaked

Apple is said to hold its last iPhone 15 event next September. According to lore, Apple will likely introduce four new models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Like the iPhone 14 Pro series, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will feature exclusive features not found on the cheaper iPhone 15 variants. The new iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get notable updates. These include a switch to USB-C from the traditional Lightning port, a new periscope camera, Apple's new A17 chipset, and more. Here are key things we know about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models based on leaks.



iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max leaks:

-Apple is said to be considering moving away from stainless steel and towards titanium for the side frames for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Titanium is known for its lightweight and robust properties, so greater durability can be expected. But, using this material also increases the cost of production, as per reports.

-We can expect the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to use Apple's next-generation A17 chipset under the hood, which is said to be Apple's first A-series chip in a 3-nanometer process.

-The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to maintain a similar design to their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. These devices are expected to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays, accompanied by a distinctive Dynamic Island cutout that accommodates camera and Face ID hardware components.

-The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumoured to have very slim bezels compared to their iPhone 14 Pro counterparts, featuring more elegant curved edges.

-Apple is considering a modification to the current mute switch. This new feature, revealed in the latest iOS beta, will allow users to handle various functions such as silent mode control, flashlight activation, focus mode, and even access the Translate app and magnifying glass within the iPhone camera app.

-Anticipated across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, a notable alteration is on the horizon: replacing the familiar Lightning port with a USB-C port. This design adjustment is a response to regulatory obligations in Europe. The new change will reportedly apply to global markets, including India.

-The Pro Max variant could feature a periscope lens, allowing up to 5-6x optical zoom. But this will reportedly not be available on the 2023 Pro model. Also, these devices are set to feature an improved LiDAR scanner on the rear camera from Sony. This improvement promises better depth-sensing capabilities.