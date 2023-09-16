iPhone 15 series battery capacities disclosed, 15 Pro Max deliveries may get delayed

While Apple typically keeps the battery capacity of its iPhone a secret, a recent discovery from a Chinese regulatory database has shed light on the power behind the latest iPhone 15 series. Interestingly, the data reveals that the iPhone 15 The Pro Max features the most significant battery unit, while the iPhone 15 Pro surprisingly features the smallest.



According to a Bloomberg report, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro faced a surge in demand as pre-orders opened worldwide, causing initial delivery estimates to extend well into November. Notably, the Pro Max model, starting at Rs 1,59,900 in India, saw delivery dates pushed back to mid-November in the US. India is experiencing a delay of up to eight weeks for more limited Pro Max models. This delay trend could persist and worsen as more pre-orders arrive.

The cited source revealed that the newly launched iPhone 15 has a 3,349 mAh battery under the hood, while the iPhone 15 Plus offers a 4,383 mAh unit. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274 mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4,422 mAh battery. Comparatively, the iPhone 14 has a 3,279 mAh battery, while the iPhone 14 Plus features a 4,325 mAh unit under the hood. The iPhone 14 Pro includes a 3,200 mAh battery, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4,323 mAh battery. Database details were obtained by MySmartPrice.

Despite these incremental increases in battery capacity, Apple only talked about the new phone's battery life and did not reveal whether people will get a better experience compared to the previous version. The differences are likely to be subtle and will not result in noticeable improvements in real-world usage.

As customers eagerly await their new devices, delays in delivery times suggest a strong preference for more expensive, high-end models. With the iPhone 15 series set to hit consumers' hands, it's clear that Apple's latest offerings are already generating considerable buzz in the smartphone market. Here's a look at the prices of the latest iPhones.