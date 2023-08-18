iPhone 15 to launch soon: 4 things that we expect from Apple

Every year new iPhones arrive, and every year we get to see new changes and updates. So, leaks and rumours surrounding the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus aside, what are those updates we'd love to see on the upcoming devices? We list 5 of them in this article. Read on to learn more.

1. Updated design

The current iPhone 14 looks and feels quite similar to the iPhone 13, which in turn feels very similar to the iPhone 12, aside from the vertical camera arrangement on the rear of the iPhone 12. So, the previous 3 generations of iPhones have been pretty much the same, so much so that, at this point, the design feels repetitive. We don't expect the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to be a radical new redesign, but a little twist could bring that touch of freshness to the lineup. Perhaps, if Apple could ditch the flat-edge design of the current lineup, add some curves to the back, add 2.5D glass to the front, and while the action button is rumoured to debut on the Pro models, maybe we could get it on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus too? And all things considered, along with fresh new colours, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could be just as interesting as their iPhone 15 Pro counterparts.

2. USB Type-C port

All iPhone 15 models may finally get the long-requested USB Type-C port instead of the Lightning port. This is great news! However, the main question still remains. What kind of speeds will iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus support? The iPhone 14 Pro series is limited to USB 2.0 speeds, which support transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps. And this has been the standard on iPhones for a long time. However, the iPhone 15 Pro series is rumoured to support USB 3.0 speeds which, coupled with Thunderbolt support, could support transfer speeds between 10Gbps and 40Gbps. So while this would be great for the iPhone 15 Pro series, will the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also get the Type-C port with USB 3.0 speeds? Or will vanilla models get stuck with USB 2.0 speeds? Only time will tell, but of course, we'd love to see the faster USB standard on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

3. High refresh rate display

Rumours don't suggest a high refresh rate display on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, but how nice would it be if the latest vanilla models could also have a high refresh rate display? And we know Apple was already late to the party with 120Hz displays, which first debuted on the iPhone 13 Pro series, but what if that all changes this year and Apple throws a curveball? And that's okay, even if it's not the fancy 120Hz ProMotion display of the Pro models; even a 90Hz display on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would be good to start with, huh? So this is a change we'd love to see. However, it is highly unlikely to happen, and we may end up with the usual 60Hz displays.

4. Same price

Now, this isn't exactly an update, but if there's a slight 1 per cent chance every update we want to see on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus becomes a reality, wouldn't that be great? If the prices remain the same as those of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Of course, we would love to see more affordable prices for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, but given the rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro series would be priced even higher than the current iPhone 14 Pro series in India. It will be great if Apple keeps the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus pricing similar to the last year’s iPhone 14 models.