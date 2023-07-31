iPhone 15 to offer a universal Type-C port for charging, a dynamic island notch

Apple will launch its next-generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones in the next two months, and there will be some big changes this year. Due to new European Union regulations, it's pretty clear that Apple will ditch its proprietary Lightning port and go with a universal Type-C port for charging this year. The change is expected for the iPhone 15 model in other markets, including India. However, a new report suggests that the regular iPhone 15 will have a new notch design instead of the old, traditional notch that Apple has been using since 2020 with the iPhone X.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get the Dynamic Island notch that was first introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Dynamic Island is an oval-shaped notch at the top of the screen to hide the cutout for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. However, the notch can adjust its size based on notifications. In his latest issue of the Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the same feature will be coming to the iPhone 15 series.

While the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a new notch design. The bulletin adds that the Pro and Pro Max displays will be built with new technology: low-pressure injection over-moulding, or 'LIPO' as it's called within Apple.

LIPO technology was first used in Apple Watch Series 7 to make the device's edges thinner and increase the size of the screen. Apple aims to achieve the same with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, offering a nearly bezel-less look.

The bulletin also notes that the iPhone 15 Pro series will be easy to repair, similar to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The edges may get sharper this year for a bolder design. Gurman claims that regular iPhone 15 models will carry last year's A16 Bionic processor, while Pro phones will move to a 3-nanometer chip that is noticeably snappier. MacRumors recently discovered the presence of a programmable "Action Button" on Pro models. This button will allow users to set shortcuts. For example, users can access accessibility features like Assistive Touch or switch to focus mode, like Do Not Disturb, seamlessly with this button.

The new features and chipset could potentially mean a price hike. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get a massive price hike. The iPhone 15 Pro could be priced at $1,099, up from last year's model's price of $999. In India, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Pro with a $300 increase compared to the US market. Therefore, the price of last year's model is Rs 129,900 instead of Rs 99,900.