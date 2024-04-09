iPhone 16 Battery Details Leak: What to Expect

Leaked details hint at possible changes in battery capacities for the upcoming iPhone 16 series compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 15 models. While Apple usually keeps battery specifics confidential, a recent leak from a Weibo tipster sheds light on what users might expect from the iPhone 16 lineup.



The leak suggests the iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature a larger 4,676mAh battery, marking a 5.7% increase over its predecessor's 4,422mAh unit. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro might sport a 3,355mAh battery, a 2% boost from the iPhone 15 Pro's 3,290mAh capacity. The iPhone 16 is rumoured to house a 3,561mAh battery, indicating a 5.8% increase from the iPhone 15's 3,367mAh cell. However, there's a potential downgrade for the iPhone 16 Plus, with a purported 4,006mAh battery, 8.6% smaller than the iPhone 15 Plus's 4,383mAh battery.

These leaks corroborate earlier speculation by Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial), lending credibility to the information. These adjustments could signal Apple's evolving approach to battery optimization and design choices across its product lineup if accurate.

Last year's iPhone 15 lineup boasted rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, offering up to 26 hours of video playback for non-Pro models and up to 29 hours for Pro variants. These figures underscored Apple's commitment to delivering enhanced battery life without compromising performance.

As with any leaks, it's essential to await official confirmation from Apple. However, if these details hold true, consumers can anticipate a mix of improvements and potential regressions in battery performance across the iPhone 16 series. This information will influence purchasing decisions based on individual preferences and usage patterns.