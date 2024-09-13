iPhone 16 Series Pre-Orders Begin Today: Bank and Exchange Offers on Older iPhones

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 16 series, offering a range of significant upgrades and features. For those eager to get their hands on the latest models, pre-orders begin today, September 13, 2024, with the official sale starting on September 20. Buyers can take advantage of Exchange offers, making the upgrade process more affordable.



iPhone 16 Series Pre-Order Details

The iPhone 16 series will be available for pre-order starting today at 5:30 PM IST. Customers can reserve their new devices on the Apple India website, as well as at Apple's offline stores in BKC Mumbai, Saket Delhi, and various third-party retailers. Apple is also offering exclusive deals, including exchange and bank offers, to sweeten the purchase for customers upgrading from older iPhones.

iPhone 16 Series: Apple’s Exchange Offers for Older iPhone Models

Apple’s Exchange program allows users to exchange their older iPhone models for discounts on the latest iPhone 16 series. For those upgrading from the iPhone 15, Apple is offering a Exchange discount of up to ₹37,900. If you're an iPhone 14 user, you can receive a discount of up to ₹32,100, while iPhone 13 users can avail up to ₹31,000 off. Owners of the iPhone 14 Pro Max can enjoy a Exchange offer of up to ₹57,000 when purchasing the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Series: Pricing and Bank Offers

The iPhone 16 starts at ₹79,900 for the base model, while the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at ₹89,900 for the 128GB variant. The higher-end iPhone 16 Pro starts at ₹1,19,900, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max priced from ₹1,44,900. Buyers using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards can also enjoy an instant discount of ₹5,000 when purchasing through the Apple India website.

With these offers, customers can upgrade to the latest iPhone 16 models more affordably, thanks to Apple’s generous Exchange and bank discounts.