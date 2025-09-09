iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Apple’s Biggest Battery Yet

Apple’s much-awaited “Awe Dropping” September 9 event is just around the corner, and the iPhone 17 series continues to generate buzz with fresh leaks. The latest speculation suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could become the first iPhone to feature a battery capacity surpassing the 5,000mAh mark, a milestone that many Apple fans have long anticipated.

According to a leak shared by popular tipster ShrimpApplePro on X (formerly Twitter), Apple is making significant changes to the battery lineup across its iPhone 17 series. Interestingly, apart from the standard iPhone 17, all other models are expected to ship with two battery variants depending on whether the phone supports a physical SIM card or is eSIM-only.

This approach builds on Apple’s earlier decision to remove the physical SIM tray in the US, which freed up valuable internal space. With the iPhone 17 series, it appears Apple may finally be putting that additional room to practical use by offering larger batteries in eSIM-only models.

Battery breakdown across models

The new iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to come with a 3,036mAh battery in versions featuring a physical SIM card slot. However, the eSIM-only edition will reportedly carry a slightly larger 3,149mAh battery.

The most noticeable improvements, however, are expected in the Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro shipped with a 3,582mAh capacity, but its successor may see a substantial boost. The iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to feature a 3,988mAh battery for the SIM version and an even larger 4,252mAh battery for the eSIM-only model. This jump could deliver a noticeable upgrade in daily performance and screen-on time.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is where Apple seems to be making history. Last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max housed a 4,685mAh battery, already one of the best performers in the flagship category. For 2025, the capacity may rise to 4,823mAh for the SIM variant and a record-breaking 5,088mAh for the eSIM-only version. If accurate, this would make the Pro Max the first iPhone ever to cross the 5,000mAh threshold, putting it closer to high-capacity Android devices.

Late but optimized

Although Android smartphones have long offered massive batteries—some as large as 7,000mAh—Apple’s strength has always been in optimization. Thanks to tight hardware-software integration, iPhones consistently deliver battery performance that competes with or outperforms larger-capacity rivals. With a 5,000mAh battery, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could easily set a new benchmark for endurance in the premium smartphone market.

What about India?

One question remains—will Indian users get access to the 5,088mAh eSIM-only model? So far, Apple has continued to offer iPhones with physical SIM slots in India. While reports suggest the company is looking to expand eSIM-only models to more regions, particularly in Europe, it appears unlikely that India will make the cut this year.

That means Indian buyers may see the 4,823mAh variant instead. Even so, this would represent a meaningful upgrade and should more than satisfy even heavy users.

As anticipation builds for the official launch, Apple’s focus on larger batteries could be one of the defining highlights of the iPhone 17 lineup, ensuring users experience longer screen time and reduced anxiety about power management.