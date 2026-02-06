iPhone 17e Could Launch on February 19 as Apple Prepares Its Next Affordable Flagship

Apple appears set to continue its early-year launch strategy, with reports suggesting that the much-awaited iPhone 17e could arrive as soon as February 19. If the timeline holds true, the company will be following a similar pattern to last year, when it introduced the iPhone 16e during the same period.

According to details shared by MacWorld, Apple may unveil the iPhone 17e on February 19, mirroring the previous generation’s schedule. Pre-orders are also expected to open shortly after the announcement, giving buyers a quick chance to grab the brand’s next affordable iPhone.

The ‘e’ series has gradually become Apple’s way of offering premium performance at a relatively lower price point. With the iPhone 17e likely replacing the 16e in the lineup, Apple will aim to make this version more appealing to buyers who want flagship-like power without stretching their budgets.

Industry reports indicate that production for the iPhone 17e is already ramping up, strengthening speculation that the launch is close. If announced this month, the device will compete directly with mid-range offerings from Android brands and Google’s Pixel lineup, making the segment more competitive than ever.

In terms of hardware, the focus this year is expected to be on the display and overall performance. The iPhone 17e is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen, similar to the current model. However, premium additions like a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate may remain exclusive to the Pro variants, meaning the 17e could stick to a standard 60Hz panel.

Camera upgrades might also remain modest. Early leaks suggest Apple could once again opt for a single rear camera setup, prioritising simplicity and cost control rather than adding multiple lenses.

Performance, however, is where the device could truly shine. The phone is expected to run on Apple’s new A19 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM. This combination should deliver smooth multitasking and strong AI-driven capabilities, potentially matching or even outperforming several high-end Android devices that cost significantly more.

Face ID support is also expected to continue, maintaining Apple’s familiar and secure biometric authentication system.

As for pricing, Apple launched the iPhone 16e in India at Rs 59,900 for the base 128GB model. Given recent pricing trends, the upcoming iPhone 17e could see a slight bump, possibly landing around Rs 65,000. Even so, it would still sit comfortably as the most accessible option in Apple’s current portfolio.

If these reports turn out to be accurate, February could be a big month for buyers looking for a powerful yet relatively affordable iPhone upgrade.