iPhone 18 Pro Leak Reveals Bold Redesign, New Camera Tech and A20 Pro Power

A newly surfaced leak has stirred excitement among Apple fans, with a video claiming to reveal the complete design and several major upgrades coming to the iPhone 18 Pro. Shared by well-known tipster Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, the footage hints at what could be one of Apple’s most noticeable design shifts in years, covering changes to the display, cameras, internals, and even colour choices.

The most striking update appears on the front. Apple has stuck with its pill-shaped cutout for multiple generations, but the leak suggests that this could finally shrink. According to the video, some Face ID components may move under the display, leaving just a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. In a surprising twist, the front camera is shown positioned at the top-left corner rather than in the centre — a visual change that long-time iPhone users would immediately notice.

Despite this, Dynamic Island is not going away. Prosser claims it will remain part of the iPhone experience but will shift alongside the camera to the top-left corner. The aim appears to be making it feel less intrusive while preserving the familiar animations and Live Activities that users have grown used to. In essence, Dynamic Island stays, but it may take up less visual space during daily use.

On the rear, the iPhone 18 Pro could receive a more meaningful camera upgrade. The leak suggests Apple is testing a variable aperture system for the main camera. Unlike current models that depend heavily on software for background blur and light control, a variable aperture would allow the lens itself to manage incoming light. This could result in more natural-looking portraits and stronger low-light photography. However, the feature may be exclusive to the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max, at least initially.

The video also hints at changes to physical controls. Apple may replace the current capacitive camera button with a simpler pressure-based mechanism. This could provide clearer tactile feedback, appealing to users who prefer a more traditional, reliable feel when capturing photos or videos.

Inside, the leap could be even bigger. Both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, possibly built using TSMC’s advanced 2nm process. Reports also suggest Apple may integrate RAM directly onto the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This tighter design could boost performance and efficiency, improve heat management, and free up internal space — potentially allowing for a larger battery or better cooling. Early estimates point to around 15 percent faster performance and up to 30 percent higher efficiency, though these figures remain unofficial.

Another notable shift could be Apple’s move to its own C2 modem, reducing reliance on third-party suppliers and improving network efficiency across future iPhones.

In terms of size, the iPhone 18 Pro is still expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max may house a larger 5,100mAh battery. Colour options could also become more adventurous, with burgundy, brown, and purple finishes reportedly under consideration.

While these details paint an exciting picture, this remains an early leak. Apple’s plans can change, and final hardware may differ. For now, the video offers a glimpse into where Apple might be headed — but, as always, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.



