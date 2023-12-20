iPhone Goes Remote with New Satellite Roadside Assistance

For iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users, the latest update allows access to Verizon's roadside assistance through satellite connectivity. As highlighted in a support page discovered by MacRumors, Apple specifies that this feature is accessible on devices operating on iOS 17.2 or later, equipped with a Verizon SIM card.

Verizon's roadside assistance initiative, managed by Signature Motor Club, a subsidiary of Allstate, extends support in case of car troubles, regardless of whether you are in your own vehicle, a friend's car, or a rental. The assistance encompasses services such as towing within a 10-mile radius, winching, fuel delivery, jump starts, tire services, and more. While Verizon offers a monthly subscription of $4.99 per line, it also provides non-subscribers, who are Verizon customers, the option to pay flat fees for the service.

Apple had previously introduced a satellite-based roadside assistance service in collaboration with AAA, enabling users to seek help in areas with no mobile connectivity. Upon the purchase and activation of a new iPhone 14 or iPhone 15, Apple bundles two years of free service along with its Emergency SOS feature. This offer was recently extended for existing iPhone 14 owners for an additional year. However, for those who are not AAA members, the cost of any required roadside services still needs to be covered.

With the integration of Verizon's roadside assistance program, iPhone users now have an expanded range of service options, especially beneficial in remote areas or for individuals without AAA membership.