iPhone may get AI features with iOS 18; Find details

Apple's iPhones have yet to go through the AI revolution. However, this could soon change as reports claim that Apple could finally bring generative AI to iOS 18.

iOS 18 to get AI

In his latest edition of the 'Power On' newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple plans to bring generative AI to its smartphones, starting with iOS 18, its next major operating system update for the iPhone. The AI efforts are reportedly led by two of its senior vice presidents within the Cupertino-based tech giant: John Giannandrea and Craig Federighi. Both vice presidents are being called "executive sponsors" of the AI push, while Eddie Cue, Apple's chief services officer, has also gotten involved.

While Giannandrea's team is developing an AI system and using Siri to implement it, Federighi's team is actively trying to incorporate generative AI features into iOS 18. The report further states that this addition could improve several iOS features, namely Siri and Messages, where apps could autocomplete sentences and answer questions. As part of efforts to make breakthrough innovations in AI, Apple is reportedly looking to spend a staggering $1 billion a year on it.

Apple's LLM

Mark Gurman claimed in July that Apple was working on its artificial intelligence model. The heart of this large language model (LLM) work is a new framework called Ajax. The ChatGPT-like application, dubbed "Apple GPT", is just one of the many possibilities the Ajax framework can offer. The LLM project involves collaboration between various departments, such as software engineering, machine learning and cloud engineering.

Reports further claim that the company has already developed an internal service similar to ChatGPT, which helps employees test new features, summarize text, and answer questions based on the data they have learned.