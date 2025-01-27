iPhone SE 4: Exciting Design Leaks and What to Expect

The iPhone SE 4, Apple’s next-generation budget-friendly smartphone, is creating a buzz as its launch nears. According to leaks, Apple may rename the iPhone 16E, marking a significant rebranding alongside exciting design and feature upgrades. A recent leak revealed a dummy unit of the device, offering a glimpse into its anticipated new look.

Leaked Design Video: A Fresh Perspective

A tipster named Majin Bu shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the iPhone SE 4’s design. While the video featured a non-functional dummy unit, the visuals confirmed several rumoured design elements. The device strongly resembles the iPhone 14, which is slightly larger than its predecessor. It also features a single rear camera, maintaining simplicity while possibly enhancing performance.

One of the most discussed changes is the display. Rumours initially suggested the inclusion of Apple’s Dynamic Island, but the dummy unit instead shows an iPhone 14-style notch. This has sparked speculation about whether Apple will include the Dynamic Island feature in this budget model.

Performance Upgrades and Features

While the design is an exciting talking point, the iPhone SE 4’s rumoured internal upgrades are equally compelling. Industry insiders suggest it could house the A17 Pro or A18 chipset, delivering robust performance and enhanced power efficiency. Paired with 8GB of RAM, the device is expected to handle Apple Intelligence features seamlessly, making it a strong contender in the AI-driven smartphone era.

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to learn about the anticipated 48MP rear camera. This upgrade promises performance on par with the iPhone 15’s primary camera, offering sharp and vibrant images at a more affordable price.

Launch Timeline and Speculation

Although the leaked dummy unit gives a promising look at the iPhone SE 4, its authenticity remains uncertain. Fans may need to wait until March 2025 for Apple’s official announcement to confirm these details. With its rumoured design overhaul, enhanced performance, and camera capabilities, the iPhone SE 4 could redefine expectations for budget smartphones. Apple’s latest affordable offering is shaping up to be a game-changer, blending premium features with a wallet-friendly approach. Stay tuned as the launch date approaches, promising more exciting revelations.





Here's what the iPhone SE 4 looks like pic.twitter.com/pEyIAJ34VR — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 25, 2025



