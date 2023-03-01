iPhone users can now pair iPhone with Windows 11 PC

iPhone users may no longer need to buy an expensive Mac to enjoy seamless connectivity between their laptop and smartphone. As part of the new Windows 11 update, iPhone users can receive and send messages, receive calls, and receive notifications right on their PC. This can be done by linking the iPhone and Windows PC via Microsoft's updated Phone Link desktop app. The desktop app is pre-installed on Windows PCs and has so far only allowed Android users to sync their phones to the laptop.



How to Pair iPhone with Windows 11 PC



Currently, only users of the Windows Insider Program (beta channel) can test the feature. Microsoft, in a blog post, says, "We are beginning this preview with a small percentage of Insiders at first throughout this week, which means not all Insiders will see the preview right away. We will increase the availability of the preview to more Insiders over time and based on feedback we receive with this first set of Insiders." Or else, users who are already in the Insider program should make sure they are using the Phone Link app version 1.23012.169.0 and higher.

If you have access, the Phone Link app will display an "iPhone" option. After choosing iPhone, users will need to establish a connection via Bluetooth. After this step, users will be asked to scan a QR code. Once the pairing is done, users will be asked to grant permissions. Microsoft notes that this "is an important step in getting notifications and contacts to show correctly in Phone Link from your iPhone."

Phone Link app for iOS features

The Phone Link app gets "basic" iOS support for calls, messages, and contacts. It means that you will get notified through your Windows notifications, which may not be very smooth. Phone Link for iOS does not support replying to group messages or sending multimedia messages. Microsoft has individually disclosed that the Windows system sends messages back and forth via Bluetooth, and Apple converts them to iMessage if the recipient is using an iPhone. The updated Phone Link app will not offer a complete conversation history. Also, Microsoft will not use blue or green bubbles in the Phone Link app.

The updated Phone Link app will not show photos saved on iPhones. This is not the case for Android phones that sync with PC. However, Microsoft offers the option to sync iCloud Photos with the native Windows Photos app. As mentioned, Phone Link for iOS is open to choose beta testers. Microsoft may roll out the feature with its next major Windows 11 update in late 2023.



