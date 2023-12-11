Live
- Gaza's health system is on its knees & collapsing: WHO chief
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
Just In
iPhone Users: Detect Unwanted AirTag Tracking with These Steps
Concerned about potential tracking with an Apple AirTag? Learn how to determine if you are being tracked on your iPhone.
The Apple AirTag has proven to be a valuable tool for users to keep tabs on personal belongings such as keys, wallets, bags, and vehicles. Unfortunately, some individuals have exploited this device for malicious purposes, using it to track or spy on others without their consent. The prospect of someone monitoring your movements without your knowledge is unsettling, underscoring the importance of identifying whether you are being tracked via a tracker like the Apple AirTag, potentially connected to your personal items like clothing, bags, cars, or other belongings you carry regularly. Here's a guide on how to ascertain if you are being tracked using your Apple iPhone.
To identify Apple AirTag trackers accompanying you, follow these steps to enable tracking notifications:
1. Open Settings on your iPhone; navigate to Privacy.
2. Access Location Services and activate the feature; Proceed to System Services.
3. Activate the Find My iPhone and Significant Locations feature.
4. Return to the main menu and select Bluetooth.
5. Within the Find My app, tap on your name.
6. Locate the Tracking Notifications option.
7. Enable "Allow notifications" and "Sound" to receive notifications on your iPhone.